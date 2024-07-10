Happy Birthday, Jessica Simpson

Singer, actress, and businesswoman Jessica Simpson is celebrating her 44th birthday today!

How will she celebrate?

Well, it appears she has new music in the works!

She told reporters back in November that she has been spending lots of time in the recording studio in Nashville.

“It’s like a retreat for me. I get to just crawl up inside my head and embrace my heart. I feel so enlightened there. Writing music has become a beautiful therapeutic thing for me that I didn’t know was so natural, but it’s because I haven’t done it in so long. It’s just nice to know that I’m meeting myself back in this place, as a woman, and after going through everything that I’ve been through in my life. There’s a sense of freedom and empowerment,” she said.

This would be her first new album in 13 years.

Simpson has had plenty of other things to occupy her time – she has three children with her husband, Eric Johnson. She has a hugely successful clothing line, along with shoes, perfume, and even home decor. She released a memoir, “Open Book,” in 2020. She also revealed that she has been sober since 2017.

Happy 44th birthday to Jessica Simpson!