‘90210’ Star Shannen Doherty Has Died

Shannen Doherty has died after a long battle with cancer at the age of 53.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s longtime publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed to People Magazine.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” Sloane continued.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

Doherty portrayed Brenda Walsh on the popular show “Beverly Hills, 90210” from 1990 to 1994. She would return for guest appearances on the 2008 reboot “90210.”

She also played Prue Halliwell on “Charmed” for several years.