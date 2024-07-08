with Chris Cruise


Kevin Bacon Goes Incognito

Kevin Bacon
Nov 10, 2014; New York, NY, USA; American actor Kevin Bacon walks off after the fourth quarter between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. The Hawks defeated the Knicks 91-85. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Happy birthday to Kevin Bacon, who is 66 today!

The birthday boy is pretty famous, having starred in a lot of films over the years, including “A Few Good Men,” “Hollow Man,” and “Mystic River.” There’s even a game out there, the “Six Degrees of Separation from Kevin Bacon!” With all that notoriety, he apparently wanted to see what it was like to experience life as a “regular” person!

He told Vanity Fair that he had a makeup artist make him a prosthetic disguise and once he was incognito, he went out in Los Angeles.

He said nobody recognized him!

He said it was great – at first, but then said: “People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, ‘I love you.’ I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a f-king coffee or whatever. I was like, this sucks. I want to go back to being famous.”

We’re going to guess that’s a little bit of a tongue-in-cheek statement!

Bacon’s fame is going to keep going because he’s in two new movies at the moment, “MaXXXine” and “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.”

