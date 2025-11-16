Get the Gilmore Girls Soundtrack

You might say that along with Lorelai and Rory, both music and coffee played starring roles in the series “Gilmore Girls!”

Now for the first time, you can listen to the soundtrack from the original series that premiered 25 years ago!

Gilmore Girls – Soundtrack from the Original Series is available for pre-order now and will be released February 27, 2026.

Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino teamed up with Warner Bros. to make the 18-track album available. It features composer Sam Phillips’ original work from all seven seasons.

Phillips said: “If I had a new episode of Gilmore Girls for every request I’ve gotten over the years to release the ‘La La’s’ score for fans of the show, I would be beyond happy. But now I am thrilled to say that Warner Bros. Television/WaterTower Music asked me to put together an album of those ‘La La’s’ for any and all who want them.”

We are betting that one listen of this album will instantly transport us back to Stars Hollow and a seat at Luke’s Diner!

You’ll be able to buy the soundtrack in several formats: CD, vinyl, and cassette.

Here’s the track list:

Happy

Getting Married (Suite)

Where The Colors Don’t Go

How Much Longer

Go (Suite)

Watching

Luke’s Window

Shoo & Bad Bird

Maybe Next Week (Suite)

Taking Pictures

Large Clouds

Sad Dog

Popcorn (Suite)

If I Could Write

Night Vocal Band

Book (Suite)

Alternate

Reflecting Light

You can place your pre-order here!