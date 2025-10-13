Taylor Swift To Release Eras Tour Docuseries
Taylor Swift is going to celebrate her 36th birthday by giving her fans a gift!
A behind-the-scenes look at her Eras Tour will premiere on Disney+ the day before her birthday, December 12. The six-part docuseries “The End of an Era” will take fans along as Swift performed in venues around the world from March 2023 through December 2024. The Eras Tour grossed over $2 billion in ticket sales and was attended by over 10 million people.
The first two episodes of the docuseries will premiere December 12, and then two episodes will be released weekly for the next two weeks.
PLUS, a full concert film of the final stop on the Eras Tour will premiere December 12th as well. “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show” will show the last show in Vancouver, also on Disney+.
The Eras Tour inspired Swift to create her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”