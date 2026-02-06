with Chris Cruise


Mariah Carey Will Help Open 2026 Winter Olympics

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Feb 6, 2026; Cortina d'Ampezzo, ITALY; Vit Chabicovsky of Czech Republic in action next to Julie Zelingrova of Czech Republic against Cory Thiesse of United States and Korey Dropkin of United States during the curling mixed doubles round robin competition during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters via Imagn Images

Today is the day! The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will officially begin with the opening ceremony inside the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

The ceremony will include the traditional Parade of Nations and the Olympic torch will be brought in to light the Olympic cauldron, signaling the Games to begin!

The celebration will also feature performances from Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli, and Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

It all kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and is expected to last about three hours. If you want to stream from your desk today, you can watch at NBCOlympics.com, through the NBC app, or on Peacock.

NBC’s primetime coverage of the Games kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

This year’s Games will feature over 3,500 athletes from 93 nations competing in 16 sports, including six Paralympic sports. Events include curling, alpine skiing, figure skating, snowboarding, luge, and new this year, ski mountaineering.

The Games will also be held in two locations, which is why you’ve seen the Games called the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Events will be held in Milan and also in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

While the Games will officially begin tonight, some preliminary and qualifying events were held over the past couple days. Snoop Dogg even attended a curling event, prompting the official Olympics Instagram account to post this video:

 

We are wishing Team USA and all the athletes the best of luck at the Olympics!

