Happy Birthday to Miley Cyrus

Today Destiny Hope Cyrus turns 33! Of course, we know her best by other names: Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana!

She shot to stardom as a teen idol in the 2006-2011 Disney series “Hannah Montana.” Since then, she’s become a hugely influential figure in popular music, winning three Grammy Awards and has been named one of the Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century!

In honor of Miley’s 33rd birthday, we thought we’d share 3 things she’s up to lately!

#1 Her latest album, Something Beautiful, came out in May. It’s nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Pop Vocal Album.

#2 She’s the new global face of Maybelline Cosmetics. She posted on Instagram that she used to watch the commercials on TV and imagine herself in them. Dreams do come true!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

#3 She’s known for her sometimes risqué looks and style… which includes several tattoos. However, she told the “New York Times” earlier this year that she regrets about 80% of them! She said she doesn’t regret them enough to have them removed, but she said she really didn’t need that many of them.

Happy 33rd birthday to Miley Cyrus, and in honor of the occasion, hope you’re Partyin’ in the U.S.A. today!