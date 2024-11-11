with Chris Cruise


Britney’s New Career Move

Jul 15, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Britney Spears arrives for the 2015 ESPY's award show at Nokia Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Britney Spears says she’s done with music forever – so what’s a girl to do?

Design jewelry, it seems!

Spears announced her new jewelry line, B Tiny, on Instagram. She said it’s “Delicate extremely different and one of a kind pieces !!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

The next slide in the post shows one of the pieces in her collection, a gold hand chain with blue gemstones.

We don’t know where or when the jewelry will be sold, but we’ll keep you posted!

Spears announced earlier this year that she was done singing. “I will never return to the music industry,” she wrote on Instagram.

However, she did admit she will still songwrite for other artists.

Spears has also launched clothing and perfume, and of course, she’s a bestselling author as well with the release of her memoir, “The Woman in Me.”

