Music & Movie Lovers Need To Watch This

He composed the scores to dozens of movies. His music is timeless, taking up permanent residence in our hearts and minds, so that we only need to hear a few notes and we instantly know what it is.

“Jaws.”

“Star Wars.”

Undoubtedly two of the most well-known movie themes of all time.

Both written by legendary composer John Williams, the subject of a new documentary streaming now on Disney+. If you haven’t watched it yet, you need to!

We knew of John Williams, of course, but couldn’t fully grasp the totality of his stunning body of work until this documentary. “Indiana Jones,” “E.T.”, “Saving Private Ryan,” “Schindler’s List,” “Home Alone,” “Harry Potter,” and so many other films just wouldn’t be the same without the music of John Williams.

He has worked with everyone – the doc features interviews with Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Ron Howard, Chris Columbus, George Lucas, and many more.

Spielberg, however, has worked with Williams ever since his very first movie, “The Sugarland Express,” in 1974. He said, “The music comes from the sky and envelopes him. It’s the purest form of art I’ve experienced from any human being.”

As noted several times in the documentary, Williams has a keen ability to match his music with the movie, eliciting emotion to really draw the audience into the film.

Williams is now 92 – and this documentary is a fitting way to celebrate his music-making magic! Check out the trailer:

Here’s just a couple of his most well-known movie scores – you already know and love them!