Beyonce Leads 2025 Grammy Nominations

Beyonce has done it!

She’s now the most-nominated artist in Grammy history!

The 2025 nominations were just announced and Beyonce leads the pack with 11 noms. She is up for Record, Song, and Album of the Year!

That brings Beyonce’s total Grammy nominations throughout her career to 99. She is already the most awarded artist in Grammy history, with 32 awards.

It’s worth noting, this year, Beyonce is also nominated in several country categories after releasing her country album, Country Carter.

Also receiving multiple nominations this year: Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan.

We’ve included three of the biggest categories below, and you may click here to see the full list of nominations. We’ll see who wins on Grammy Night, Sunday, February 2, 2025!

Record of the Year

“Now and Then” – The Beatles

“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“360” – Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun – André 3000

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT – Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Die With a Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone)

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)