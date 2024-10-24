Big Honor for Missy Elliott

This week, rappers Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah received a huge honor!

President Joe Biden gave them both the National Medal of Arts and National Humanities at the White House.

Elliott and Latifah are the first rappers to be given the honor!

Elliott posted on social media about the incredible award.

🙏🏾I am HUMBLY GRATEFUL! Crying Tears of JOY! Thinking of the days I wasn’t so strong but through FAITH & PRAYER I kept going..I’m SO THANKFUL🙏🏾@POTUS 🙏🏾& CONGRATULATIONS to the other amazing ppl who was blessed with this honor🙌🏾☺️ https://t.co/F86ksfZZsM — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 22, 2024

The White House ceremony also recognized the Medal honorees from 2022 and 2023, after Covid caused those ceremonies to be postponed.

2022 recipients included Idina Menzel, Eva Longoria, and visual artist Ruth Asawa.

2023 recipients included filmmakers Ken Burns, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Bruce Cohen, and singer Selena Quintanilla.

Congratulations to all of the Medal of Honor recipients!