The Most Popular Halloween Costumes Are…

Have a Halloween party this weekend and no idea what to wear?

Well, Google Trends has released its annual list of the year’s top 25 trending costumes for a little last-minute inspiration!

Google’s list is comprised of costumes that had the biggest increase in search interest.

The number one trending costume this year is Shrunken Head Bob from “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the sequel to the original 1988 “Beetlejuice” starring Michael Keaton.

Delores, Lydia Deetz, and Delia Deetz are also top trending costumes from the new movie. Interestingly enough, the actual Beetlejuice character is NOT on the list!

Google Trends expert Hoban Ali wrote that “This year, we’re seeing a fascinating comeback of timeless Halloween looks, fueled by a mix of nostalgia, viral trends and recent pop culture influences.”

Here is the full list of Google’s top trending costumes of 2024:

Shrunken Head Bob (from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

Raygun (Australian breakdancer)

CatNap (from the “Poppy Playtime” video game)

Delores (from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

Pomni (from “The Amazing Digital Circus” series)

Envy (from Inside Out 2)

Red (from Descendants: The Rise of Red)

Dr. Doom (comic book character)

Sabrina Carpenter (pop singer)

Lady Deadpool (from Deadpool & Wolverine)

Chipotle burrito

Anger (from the Inside Out franchise)

Disgust (from the Inside Out franchise)

Wolverine (from Deadpool & Wolverine)

Anxiety (from Inside Out 2)

Delia Deetz (from the Beetlejuice franchise)

Gambit (from Deadpool & Wolverine)

Dune (from the Dune franchise)

Minion (from the Despicable Me franchise)

Shadow the Hedgehog (from the “Sonic the Hedgehog” video game franchise)

Joy (from the Inside Out franchise)

Peely (from the “Fortnite” video game)

Lydia Deetz (from the Beetlejuice franchise)

Soulja Boy (rapper)

Godzilla (from the Godzilla franchise)