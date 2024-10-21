with Chris Cruise


Pink Postpones Concerts

Pink
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist P!nk performs “Wild Hearts Can’t be Broken” during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Pink is taking some time off for unknown reasons – postponing four dates on her Summer Carnival Tour.

She posted on Instagram over the weekend that due to reasons beyond her control, she will be rescheduling the next four shows in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Des Moines.

Pink also canceled a tour date in July due to a health issue.

Right now, her next scheduled concert date is November 3 in Austin, Texas. The tour is scheduled to wrap November 20 in Columbia, South Carolina.

 

 

