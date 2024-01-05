Your Favorite TV Shows Are Coming Back

We’ve started a new year, the actors’ and writers’ strikes are over, and we can now look forward to some favorite TV shows returning with new episodes!

As Hollywood continues to recover from the strikes, there won’t be the usual “premiere week” for new and returning TV series. Instead, they will roll out as they’re ready. For example, new episodes of “La Brea” on NBC will air starting January 9th. “NCIS” won’t hit the air on CBS until February 9th, and new episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” will air on ABC beginning March 14. The later premiere dates will also mean there will be fewer episodes this season.

New shows include AMC’s “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,” the “Good Wife” spinoff “Elsbeth” on CBS, and “Deal or No Deal Island” on NBC.

Here’s the list of premiere dates for the rest of January from Entertainment Weekly, with a link to the full schedule!

JAN. 7

SPECIAL: Golden Globes (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: Home Town (HGTV)

SERIES PREMIERE: Grimsburg (Fox)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Great North (Fox)

JAN. 9

SEASON PREMIERE: La Brea (NBC)

Jan. 10

SERIES PREMIERE: Echo (Disney+, Hulu)

JAN. 11

SERIES PREMIERE: TED (Peacock)

JAN. 12

SERIES PREMIERE: Criminal Record (Apple TV+)

SEASON PREMIERE: Traitors (Peacock)

JAN. 14

SEASON PREMIERE: True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

JAN. 16

SERIES PREMIERE: Death and Other Details (Hulu)

JAN. 17

SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago Med (NBC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago Fire (NBC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago P.D. (NBC)

JAN. 18

SEASON PREMIERE: Law & Order (NBC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

JAN. 19

SEASON PREMIERE: Transplant (NBC)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Woman in the Wall (Paramount+ with Showtime)

SERIES PREMIERE: Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video)

JAN. 22

SEASON PREMIERE: The Bachelor (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: America’s Most Wanted (Fox)

JAN. 24

SERIES PREMIERE: A Real Bug’s Life (Disney+)

JAN. 25

SERIES PREMIERE: Sexy Beast (Paramount+)

JAN. 26

SEASON PREMIERE: Hightown (Starz)

JAN. 28

SEASON PREMIERE: Next Level Chef (Fox)

JAN. 31

SERIES PREMIERE: Choir (Disney+)

SERIES PREMIERE: Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX on Hulu)