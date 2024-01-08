ALL The Golden Globes Chatter!

The 2024 Golden Globes were last night, which means awards season is officially underway!

“Barbie” won two Globes in the categories of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Song (“What Was I Made For” by Billie Eilish).

The film’s box office rival, “Oppenheimer,” was a big winner, named Best Motion Picture, Drama, and Christopher Nolan won for Best Director. You can find a full list of all the award winners here.

There were plenty of moments on and off-screen that captured attention, too… comedian Jo Koy is not earning positive reviews for his hosting duties. The New York Post wrote that he “bombed” after poking fun at Taylor Swift (much to her displeasure) and blaming writers for the bad jokes!

Speaking of Swift, fans were paying attention to a moment caught on camera when she was surprised by her bestie Selena Gomez…

This year also brought a more diverse group of nominees, and winners, but many say there’s still work to be done.

One of those winners, Ali Wong, thanked her ex-husband during her speech, after giving a smooch to her new romantic interest!

The presenters really had us laughing – we loved the moments with Keri Russell and Ray Romano, Andra Day and Jon Batiste, and Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell.

Finally, check out E! News’ video of the viral memes from the show!