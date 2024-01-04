Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Done’ With Music Industry

Rumors have been swirling that pop princess Britney Spears is working on a new album. In a new Instagram post Wednesday, Spears shot down those rumors.

She wrote: “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album. I will never return to the music industry!!! When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!!”

Spears added that she has been ghostwriting for other artists over the past couple years. She claims she’s written 20 songs and she’s been enjoying the work.

However, it seems Spears’ management has not received that memo. A source told “Rolling Stone” that her managers are preparing new music to get Spears back into the studio.

“Right now, management and A&R are trying to get her excited for the music,” the source said. “As of right now, she’s not actively in recording but they’re getting [songs] done to present to her. Nothing is cemented or in stone.”

Spears also wrote in her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” that she is not focused on music right now. “It’s time for me not to be someone who other people want; it’s time to actually find myself,” Spears wrote.

Spears’ collaboration with will.i.am, “Mind Your Business” was released in 2023, although her vocals were actually recorded years ago. Her collaboration with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” was released in 2022.