Your Father’s Day Playlist
Happy Father’s Day!
Today is a day to honor fathers and the men in our lives who give guidance, support, and love.
Music is a great part of any celebration, so here is our Throwback 2K Father’s Day Playlist!
“Daughters” – John Mayer
“Father and Daughter” – Paul Simon
“Daddy” – Beyonce
“Dance With My Father” – Luther Vandross
“I Learned From You” – Miley Cyrus
“You Raise Me Up” – Josh Groban
“I Hope You Dance” – Lee Ann Womack
“There You’ll Be” – Faith Hill
“I’m Already There” – Lonestar