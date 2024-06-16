Your Father’s Day Playlist

with Chris Cruise


Sebastian Martinez of Passaic and his son Khriz (age 9) hold a prize they won for answering a quiz during the Father‚Äôs Day event sponsored by City of Passaic at new Plaza Garibaldi in Passaic on 06/16/19. Father's Day event 4 Sebastian Martinez of Passaic and his son Khriz (age 9) hold a prize they won for answering a quiz during the Fathers Day event sponsored by City of Passaic at new Plaza Garibaldi in Passaic on 06/16/19.

Happy Father’s Day!

Today is a day to honor fathers and the men in our lives who give guidance, support, and love.

Music is a great part of any celebration, so here is our Throwback 2K Father’s Day Playlist!

“Daughters” – John Mayer

 

“Father and Daughter” – Paul Simon

 

“Daddy” – Beyonce

 

“Dance With My Father” – Luther Vandross

 

“I Learned From You” – Miley Cyrus

 

“You Raise Me Up” – Josh Groban

 

“I Hope You Dance” – Lee Ann Womack

 

“There You’ll Be” – Faith Hill

 

“I’m Already There” – Lonestar

 

“Mockingbird” – Eminem

