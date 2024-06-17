Happy Katy Perry-versary!

Katy Perry released her debut album 16 years ago today!

The album titled “One of the Boys” was released on June 17, 2008, and spawned two hit singles: “I Kissed a Girl” and “Hot ‘n Cold.”

Her next album in 2010, titled “Teenage Dream” was an even bigger success, with five No. 1 songs: “California Gurls”, “Teenage Dream”, “Firework”, “E.T.”, and “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).”

These days, she has stepped down after seven seasons as a judge on “American Idol” and is said to be working on new music. She’s also engaged to actor Orlando Bloom and they have a young daughter, Daisy.

Speaking of “American Idol,” we’re hearing that Meghan Trainor may be a frontrunner for Perry’s replacement. Trainor has admitted it’s her “dream job” and she has all but begged for the gig.

No official announcements yet, but stay tuned!