with Chris Cruise


Happy Katy Perry-versary!

Katy Perry
Jan 29, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Recording artist Katy Perry speaks during Super Bowl XLIX halftime show press conference at Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry released her debut album 16 years ago today!

The album titled “One of the Boys” was released on June 17, 2008, and spawned two hit singles: “I Kissed a Girl” and “Hot ‘n Cold.”

Her next album in 2010, titled “Teenage Dream” was an even bigger success, with five No. 1 songs: “California Gurls”, “Teenage Dream”, “Firework”, “E.T.”, and “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).”

These days, she has stepped down after seven seasons as a judge on “American Idol” and is said to be working on new music. She’s also engaged to actor Orlando Bloom and they have a young daughter, Daisy.

Speaking of “American Idol,” we’re hearing that Meghan Trainor may be a frontrunner for Perry’s replacement. Trainor has admitted it’s her “dream job” and she has all but begged for the gig.

No official announcements yet, but stay tuned!

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Your Father’s Day Playlist

Music News

Swift Fans Cause Another Earthquake!

Entertainment News

‘American Idol’ is 22

Entertainment News

26 Years of ‘Sex and the City’

More Stories

There’s a New #2 Soda in the U.S.

Want Hair Like Rihanna?

Jennifer Lopez Cancels Summer Tour

Ellen’s Coming To A City Near You!

1 of 108