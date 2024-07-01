Will Smith Perseveres With New Song

Will Smith took to the stage at the BET Awards on Sunday with a message.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this right now. But whatever’s going on in your life, I’m here to tell you, you can make it,” Smith said, standing in the middle of a ring of fire.

That statement set up his new song, “You Can Make It,” which mixes rap with gospel.

The song represents his first solo material in over five years. He has won four Grammys, for songs “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” “Summertime,” “Men In Black,” and “Gettin’ Jiggy With It.”

It’s also his first awards show appearance in two years, after slapping host Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards.

Check out his performance!