with Chris Cruise


Eminem’s ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ Coming Soon

Eminem
Eminem performs onstage with Kuniva of D12 for the release party of his new album Relapse at the Sound Board stage in the Motor City Casino in Detroit, on Tuesday, May 19, 2009. Eminem 051909 26

Eminem just gave us two more big hints about what to expect from his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), coming out July 12.

He shared a new trailer on his Instagram account and fans reacted – calling it “creepy,” “epic”, and “so Eminem!”

It takes place at Pompsomp Hills Hospital with a woman giving birth – to a baby with dark eyes and horns!

That’s the cue to the music of the first single off the album, “Houdini,” which was released May 31.

Eminem also released the second single off the new album today, titled “Tobey,” with Big Sean and Babytron.

Check out the album trailer, the new single “Tobey,” and his previous single “Houdini,” below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Will Smith Perseveres With New Song

Entertainment News

Coldplay’s Very Special Guest

Entertainment News

You Could Dress Like The Rocket Man

Entertainment News

Life Imitates Art As ‘The Notebook’ Turns 20

More Stories

Freaky Friday 2 Is Filming!

Taylor’s Royal Fans

The Best Way To Celebrate World Music Day!

It’s Juneteenth!

1 of 110