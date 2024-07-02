Eminem’s ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ Coming Soon

Eminem just gave us two more big hints about what to expect from his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), coming out July 12.

He shared a new trailer on his Instagram account and fans reacted – calling it “creepy,” “epic”, and “so Eminem!”

It takes place at Pompsomp Hills Hospital with a woman giving birth – to a baby with dark eyes and horns!

That’s the cue to the music of the first single off the album, “Houdini,” which was released May 31.

Eminem also released the second single off the new album today, titled “Tobey,” with Big Sean and Babytron.

Check out the album trailer, the new single “Tobey,” and his previous single “Houdini,” below!

