Coldplay’s Very Special Guest
Coldplay brought a special guest to the stage over the weekend!
The man they say brought them together as a band!
Michael J. Fox!
The 63-year-old star of “Back to the Future” took to the stage at the 2024 Glastonbury Music Festival in the U.K. with Coldplay!
Fox played guitar on the band’s song “Fix You.” Hey, it’s not “Johnny B. Goode” but we’ll take it!
Fox posted three pictures on Instagram and said it was a blast!
The BBC shared a video from the show – and you hear Coldplay’s Chris Martin give Fox the credit for getting their band together!
“The main reason we’re in a band is because of watching Back to the Future,” Martin said. “So thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox. Thank you so much Michael, our hero.”
Martin went on to say, “With his Chuck Berry riff and the way he punched Biff: ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Michael J. Fox!”
Fox appeared in a wheelchair for his performance. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1991.