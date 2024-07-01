Coldplay’s Very Special Guest

Coldplay brought a special guest to the stage over the weekend!

The man they say brought them together as a band!

Michael J. Fox!

The 63-year-old star of “Back to the Future” took to the stage at the 2024 Glastonbury Music Festival in the U.K. with Coldplay!

Fox played guitar on the band’s song “Fix You.” Hey, it’s not “Johnny B. Goode” but we’ll take it!

Fox posted three pictures on Instagram and said it was a blast!

The BBC shared a video from the show – and you hear Coldplay’s Chris Martin give Fox the credit for getting their band together!