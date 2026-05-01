with Chris Cruise


Weekend Plans? Watch Prada 2

Feb 24, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway present the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series during the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at The Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Throwback 2K fans looking for something to do this weekend might want to head to the movie theater!

The long-awaited sequel to the 2006 hit movie “The Devil Wears Prada” is out this weekend. Stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all back for “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

In the sequel, Hathaway’s Andy Sachs becomes the features editor at Runway magazine, and reunites with her old boss Miranda Priestly (Streep) and fashion director Nigel (Tucci). Emily Blunt’s character, Emily, is now a senior executive at Dior.

There are several cameos in the film as well: Lady Gaga, Ciara, Jon Batiste, journalist Jenna Bush Hager, and even Rory McIlroy!

“Prada 2” has already made $10 million in previews. It’s expected to earn around $80 million its opening weekend.

 

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