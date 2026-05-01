Weekend Plans? Watch Prada 2

Throwback 2K fans looking for something to do this weekend might want to head to the movie theater!

The long-awaited sequel to the 2006 hit movie “The Devil Wears Prada” is out this weekend. Stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all back for “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

In the sequel, Hathaway’s Andy Sachs becomes the features editor at Runway magazine, and reunites with her old boss Miranda Priestly (Streep) and fashion director Nigel (Tucci). Emily Blunt’s character, Emily, is now a senior executive at Dior.

There are several cameos in the film as well: Lady Gaga, Ciara, Jon Batiste, journalist Jenna Bush Hager, and even Rory McIlroy!

“Prada 2” has already made $10 million in previews. It’s expected to earn around $80 million its opening weekend.