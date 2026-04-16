Watch Ariana Grande Meet The Fockers

Ariana Grande wants to be in the circle of trust!

Fans of the 2000 movie “Meet the Parents” will know exactly what that means!

A new trailer for the fourth installment of the franchise, “Focker In-Law,” just dropped and it does not disappoint.

The original cast returns, including Ben Stiller as Greg Focker, Teri Polo as his wife Pam, and Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner as Greg’s in-laws. Greg and Pam’s son, Henry, played by Skyler Gisondo, is now dating Olivia Jones, played by Ariana Grande.

The trailer shows Grande taking the famous lie detector test, and some potential clashes with Greg. Adding to the tension, it appears Olivia may have more in common with De Niro’s Jack, as she says in one scene that she is a former FBI hostage negotiator!

The film comes out November 25 and the trailer is below!

By the way, it could be a very busy next few months for Grande, as speculation is building that she is, in fact, working on her eighth album. She’s been dropping hints on social media and last week, posted videos of herself in the studio. Stay tuned!