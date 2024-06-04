with Chris Cruise


Want Hair Like Rihanna?

Rihanna
Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Rihanna during the first quarter in game one of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rihanna is expanding her Fenty empire!

She will launch Fenty Hair – a new line of products to strengthen and repair all types of hair.

In a new video posted to Instagram, the “Umbrella” singer explained why she’s breaking into haircare.

“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural – so I am launching a flexible line of products for only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need. It’s time to play and get strong by the style.”

The new line of Fenty Hair products will be available Thursday, June 13.

Fenty Hair joins Rihanna’s other brands, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and the lingerie line Savage X Fenty.

 

