Want Hair Like Rihanna?

Rihanna is expanding her Fenty empire!

She will launch Fenty Hair – a new line of products to strengthen and repair all types of hair.

In a new video posted to Instagram, the “Umbrella” singer explained why she’s breaking into haircare.

“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural – so I am launching a flexible line of products for only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need. It’s time to play and get strong by the style.”

The new line of Fenty Hair products will be available Thursday, June 13.

Fenty Hair joins Rihanna’s other brands, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and the lingerie line Savage X Fenty.