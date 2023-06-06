with Chris Cruise


Ultimate Boy Band Combo!

CSAA Insurance Group

It’s the right stuff our 1980’s and 90’s dreams are made of… get ready for “Boys No More,” an ultimate boy band combination of Joey Fatone from *NSYNC, Nick Lachey from 98 Degrees, Joey McIntyre of New Kids On The Block, and Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men!

They are just out with a fun new music video “Make It Right.”

No, they’re not leaving their other groups behind. The four came together to make this new full-length original song in partnership with CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer.

“I’ve known these guys for most of my career and we have become friends. When I got the call from CSAA I knew our chemistry would come through in the song and video,” said Joey Fatone.

Wanya Morris added, “After we recorded the song, we all felt like we were taking a trip down memory lane while telling the AAA Insurance story.”

So yes, it’s a song for an insurance company… but give it a listen! It’s pretty catchy, a great melody, and features some favorite pop culture icons!

