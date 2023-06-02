This Weekend On Throwback 2K – 2000s Road Trip Playlist

It was a really, really important decision. School is out. You’re officially free for the summer. You and your besties plan your first road trip to (does it even matter where you went?), and you’re faced with the ultimate dilemma…

What songs do you burn for your summer road trip CD?

Luckily, we remember them all, and this weekend on Throwback 2K, we’re playing all the songs that were the soundtrack to your back-in-the-day summer getaway! We’ve got you covered with All American Rejects, Ciara, Black Eyed Peas, Bowling For Soup and more!

And remember, anytime Throwback 2K is on your radio, you can take us with you by clicking Listen Live on the front page of this site!