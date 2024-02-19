TWO Reasons To Be Excited for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Musical!

A new musical based on the hit movie “The Devil Wears Prada” will open in London this summer.

We are stoked about this for a couple of reasons.

One, it’s going to feature brand new music from the one and only ELTON JOHN!

And two, stepping into Miranda Priestly’s Christian Louboutins is none other than VANESSA WILLIAMS!

Yes, the musical shared the fun casting news with a video on X, formerly Twitter. You can see Vanessa walking into the office, clutching the latest Runway Magazine, and throwing her coat and bag on a desk.

She then addresses the audience by saying “Don’t just sit there. Buy tickets or something!”

Of course, the role of Miranda Priestly was made famous in by Meryl Streep in the film… but we think Vanessa Williams has it down pat, judging from that brief clip.

“The Devil Wears Prada Musical” will open in the Dominion Theatre in London, England in July. Tickets and more details can be found here.