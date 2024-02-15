Wow! MJ’s Nephew Embodies King of Pop

Michael Jackson’s nephew is the spitting image of his uncle.
Check it out – a new picture of Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop was just shared from the set of the biopic, “Michael.”
View this post on Instagram
Jaafar is Jermaine Jackson’s son. In the image, he recreates a moment from Jackson’s 1992-1993 Dangerous Tour.
“With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael. He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could,” stated producer Graham King in a news release.
Director Antoine Fuqua agreed, stating “It’s Jaafar who embodies Michael. It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it.”
Jaafar has also shared a couple photos on his own Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The biopic is currently filming and is set for theatrical release on April 18, 2025. “Michael” is described as a “riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop,” stated the news release.