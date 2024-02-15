Wow! MJ’s Nephew Embodies King of Pop

Michael Jackson’s nephew is the spitting image of his uncle.

Check it out – a new picture of Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop was just shared from the set of the biopic, “Michael.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Jaafar is Jermaine Jackson’s son. In the image, he recreates a moment from Jackson’s 1992-1993 Dangerous Tour.

“With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael. He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could,” stated producer Graham King in a news release.

Director Antoine Fuqua agreed, stating “It’s Jaafar who embodies Michael. It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it.”

Jaafar has also shared a couple photos on his own Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaafar Jackson (@jaafarjackson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaafar Jackson (@jaafarjackson)

The biopic is currently filming and is set for theatrical release on April 18, 2025. “Michael” is described as a “riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop,” stated the news release.