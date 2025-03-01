Happy Birthday, Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber says he’s just fine, thank you, as he turns 31 today!

A rep for the singer had to issue a statement this past week when fans started speculating about his well-being. Recent pictures showed him looking a little tired and thinner than usual.

The rep pointed out that Bieber is a new father to son Jack, born last August with wife Hailey Bieber. He’s also been working on new music. The rep said the constant speculation is “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

He has faced some serious health issues in recent years: admitting to past substance abuse, Lyme disease in 2020, and temporary facial paralysis in 2023 due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

But seems that’s all behind him now. We’re glad to see him doing well – last weekend he even played in a hockey tournament for wildfire relief (see picture above).

Chris Cruise will be playing all your favorite Justin Bieber songs tonight on Throwback 2K in honor of the big birthday – here’s the early favorite, “Baby!”