It’s Mariah’s Birthday! She Has A Big Year Ahead…

Happy birthday to Mariah Carey!

The woman Guiness World Records has called the Songbird Extreme is 56 today.

We are sure she will be celebrating her big day in some glamorous way – last year she showed up on a yacht, dahling!

We wondered what her 56th year has in store – and from what we could find, Miss Carey is going to be busy, busy, busy!

First up, her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, will be turning 14 next month! Carey brought her daughter Monroe to an awards show recently. She shares the twins with their father, Nick Cannon.

Carey has also announced the 2025 International dates for her Celebration of Mimi Anniversary Tour. She’ll be traveling to Asia in May and this fall in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her 2005 album, The Emancipation of Mimi. She will also hold a massive summer show in the U.K. at Royal Sandringham Estate on August 15.

She’s also hoping this will be the year for her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She was just nominated for the second time (her first nod was in 2024). Carey wrote, “It’s always an incredible honor to be recognized alongside so many legendary artists I admire. Thank you to the @rockhall and, of course, to my amazing fans— you are the heart of everything I do. This means so much! ❤️🎶”

Carey may also be breathing a sigh of relief thanks to a federal court ruling last week, dismissing a copyright lawsuit over her No. 1 holiday song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Songwriter Vince Vance alleged that Carey stole key elements from his 1989 song of the same name.

Carey may also have a new man in her life! She has been spotted with Anderson .Paak from the band Silk Sonic.

There are also reports that a biopic on Carey’s life and career is in the works – stay tuned for that!

Happy 56th birthday to Miss Mariah Carey!