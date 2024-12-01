We’ve shown you just how generous Throwback 2K artists can be – with the nonprofits they support and, in some cases, started themselves!

There’s another big way your favorite musicians give back – and that’s through the gift of song!

They team up and collaborate with other musicians to create music for a multitude of good causes.

We all remember the most famous charity single of all time, right? “We Are the World” raised funds in 1985 for African famine relief. There have been many more charity collabs over the years – so let’s take a look at the Top 5 2K Songs for a Good Cause!

“What’s Going On” 2001 – Artists Against AIDS Worldwide and 9/11 victims

A group of popular recording artists, including Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Bono, Usher, Gwen Stefani, Nelly Furtado, and Fred Durst came together to release an album containing multiple versions of “What’s Going On.” The proceeds from the album benefitted AIDS programs in Africa and also assisted victims’ families in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks.

“Never Too Far/Hero Medley” – 2001 for 9/11 victims

Mariah Carey collaborated with herself, combining two of her songs for this one, with all proceeds going to help rebuild America after the terror attacks. Carey made a medley of her song “Hero” along with “Never Too Far” from the Glitter soundtrack. She performed it at the United We Stand: What More Can I Give concert benefit.

“Do They Know It’s Christmas” 2004 Band Aid

This charity song was written in 1984 to raise money for the famine in Ethiopia. The song was rerecorded and rereleased in 1989, 2004 and 2014. The 2004 version featured Chris Martin, Coldplay, Natasha Bedingfield, and Snow Patrol, among others.

“Sing” by Annie Lennox and others 2007

This song helped provide access to AIDS treatment and prevention. Lennox reached out to her fellow female musicians, asking them to sing the refrain, “Sing my sister Sing! / Let your voice be heard.” A total of 23 women responded, including Celine Dion, Faith Hill, k.d. lang, Madonna, and Sarah McLachlan.

“Just Stand Up” Artists Stand Up to Cancer 2008

Fifteen women including Beyonce, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Fergie, and Carrie Underwood came together for this effort to raise money and awareness for the Stand Up to Cancer foundation. They recorded the song and then performed live on the one-hour multi-network telethon.

