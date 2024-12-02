Happy Birthday, Britney!

Princess of Pop Britney Spears may be celebrating for two reasons today! It’s her 43rd birthday, and her divorce from Sam Asghari is finally a done deal!

TMZ obtained legal docs showing Britney Spears is now officially divorced. Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023. They were married 14 months.

There’s never any shortage of headlines about Spears – there have been reports she has reunited with at least one of her sons, that she’s sworn off men, and may be pursuing a new life of sobriety.

She frequently posts on Instagram, the posts ranging from her dancing to flowers to snaps of her on vacation. It’s also where she broke the news of her new jewelry line, B Tiny.

In honor of Britney’s 43rd birthday, here are three of our favorite music videos!