Most Philanthropic Artists of the 2Ks

“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” – Aesop

‘Tis the season of giving – and many of our favorite Throwback 2K artists are incredibly generous! They champion causes, speak up, and give their time, talent, and treasure to make the world a better place!

In the spirit of our $2K for the Holidays Contest, we're featuring the Top Ten Philanthropic Artists of the 2Ks!

Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea started the JBJ Soul Foundation in 2006 to fight hunger, homelessness, and poverty in his hometown of Red Bank, New Jersey. That’s just one of the ways he gives back, however. He was named the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year. He’s supported Special Olympics, the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, Project HOME, and many other nonprofits.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is now a billionaire and she has a long history of generosity. She’s given millions of dollars to flood and tornado relief. Most recently, she gave $5 million to Feed America after this year’s Hurricanes Harvey and Milton. She’s also given to sexual assault victims, food pantries, provided rent help during the COVID-19 pandemic, helped pet rescues, surprised fans with gifts here and there, and so much more!

Elton John

Sir Elton John has done an enormous amount of good over the years. The Elton John AIDS Foundation has raised millions to support HIV-related programs in 55 counties. The Elton John Charitable Trust was also set up to allow Elton John and his partner David Furnish to make charitable contributions outside the world of HIV/AIDS. Since its formation in 2007, the EJCT has supported over 100 charities, including Make A Wish, LGBT organizations, and The Rainforest Foundation.

Rihanna

Rihanna founded the Believe Foundation when she was 18, which provides support to terminally ill children. She also founded the Clara Lionel Foundation, a climate justice organization. She’s also given millions to food pantries, COVID-19 relief, domestic violence victims, and veterans.

Justin Bieber

When he turned 18, Justin Bieber asked his fans to send $18 to Charity Water, which provides clean drinking water to those in developing nations. Bieber has also supported causes like the Alzheimer’s Association, PETA, the American Red Cross, and Save the Children.

Prince

Prince was very generous – but preferred to keep his giving private. However, since his passing, tax filings and stories about his generosity have given the full picture of his big heart. One favorite story of ours – he mailed a $20,000 check to an old nursing home, just out of the blue! He also funded a recording studio and gave to a former youth leadership nonprofit. He also started his own charity, Love 4 One Another.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is also an active giver, working with Habitat for Humanity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and several Memphis-based nonprofits. The Justin Timberlake Foundation was also established to help support music programs in public schools.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys co-founded and is the ambassador for Keep A Child Alive, which provides life-saving treatment and resources to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa. She also supports UNICEF, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and Oxfam.

Coldplay

Coldplay has supported Oxfam’s Make Trade Fair campaign and Amnesty International. The group has also performed at various charity projects such as Band Aid 20, Live 8, Sound Relief, and Hope for Haiti Now: A Global Benefit for Earthquake Relief.

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam founded The Vitalogy Foundation to support work in community health, the environment, arts & education and social change. The band also supports Rock the Vote, Red Cross, and Habitat for Humanity.

There you have it – our Top Ten Philanthropic Artists of the 2Ks!