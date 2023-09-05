TOP 200 OF THE 2K: #80-61

This stretch of our Top 200 of the 2K Countdown gets a little more risqué… we have songs about an undergarment, shaking what your momma gave you, and Justin Timberlake wants to rock your body! Happy listening to #80-61!
#80: “Don’t Let Me Get Me” by Pink
#79: “Hit ‘Em Up Style” by Blu Cantrell
#78: “Nothin’ on You” by B.O.B. feat. Bruno Mars
#77: “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie
#76: “I Need a Girl Pt. 1” by P. Diddy
#75: “Live Your Life” by T.I. feat. Rihanna
#74: “Move Along” by All American Rejects
#73: “I’m Real (Murder Inc)” by Jennifer Lopez feat. Ja Rule
#72: “Mine” by Taylor Swift
#71: “Suga Suga” by Baby Bash
#70: “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson
#69: “Thong Song” by Sisqo
#68: “My Love” by Justin Timberlake
#67: “Leave (Get Out)” by Jojo
#66: “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne
#65: “Pimp” by 50 Cent
#64: “Shake Ya Tailfeather” by Nelly feat. P.Diddy
#63: “The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World
#62: “Rock Your Body” by Justin Timberlake
#61: “My Band” by D12 feat. Eminem