TOP 200 OF THE 2K: #100-81

It’s time for the Top 100 songs in our Top 200 of the 2K Countdown! One of these songs was featured prominently on a TV medical drama and was named the most-played song of the 21st century on UK radio. Can you guess? (see #95 for the answer!)

#100: “Try Again” by Aaliyah

#99: “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera

#98: “1, 2 Step” by Ciara feat. Missy Elliott

#97: “What Would You Do” by City High

#96: “Irreplaceable” by Beyonce

#95: “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol

#94: “Burn” by Usher

#93: “Complicated” by Avril Lavigne

#92: “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood

#91: “Rude Boy” by Rihanna

#90: “Tik Tok” by Ke$ha

#89: “Airplanes” by B.O.B. feat Hayley Williams

#88: “Just Like a Pill” by Pink

#87: “Hanging By a Moment” by Lifehouse

#86: “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, Pink,

#85: “Clumsy” by Fergie

#84: “Numb” by Linkin Park

#83: “Big Pimpin'” by Jay-Z

#82: “Right Thurr” by Chingy

#81: “Fallin'” by Alicia Keys