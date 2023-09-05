TOP 200 OF THE 2K: #100-81

It’s time for the Top 100 songs in our Top 200 of the 2K Countdown! One of these songs was featured prominently on a TV medical drama and was named the most-played song of the 21st century on UK radio. Can you guess? (see #95 for the answer!)
#100: “Try Again” by Aaliyah
#99: “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera
#98: “1, 2 Step” by Ciara feat. Missy Elliott
#97: “What Would You Do” by City High
#96: “Irreplaceable” by Beyonce
#95: “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol
#94: “Burn” by Usher
#93: “Complicated” by Avril Lavigne
#92: “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood
#91: “Rude Boy” by Rihanna
#90: “Tik Tok” by Ke$ha
#89: “Airplanes” by B.O.B. feat Hayley Williams
#88: “Just Like a Pill” by Pink
#87: “Hanging By a Moment” by Lifehouse
#86: “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, Pink,
#85: “Clumsy” by Fergie
#84: “Numb” by Linkin Park
#83: “Big Pimpin'” by Jay-Z
#82: “Right Thurr” by Chingy
#81: “Fallin'” by Alicia Keys