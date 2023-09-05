TOP 200 OF THE 2K: #60-41

OOPS, WE DID IT AGAIN! We’re not going to APOLOGIZE for our PERFECT list of songs in this Top 200 of the 2K Countdown! You might want to RAISE YOUR GLASS to this next batch of songs, because we think you’ll enjoy #60-41 more than JUST A LITTLE BIT!

#60: “Perfect” by Pink

Note: this video is age-restricted and only available on YouTube. Click the link: https://youtu.be/K3GkSo3ujSY?si=ML4cFu9L2p7JuIpI

#59: “Oops… I Did It Again” by Britney Spears

#58: “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga

#57: “Sexy Back” by Justin Timberlake

#56: “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” by Green Day

#55: “Just a Little Bit” by 50 Cent

#54: “Angel” by Shaggy

#53: “Raise Your Glass” by Pink

#52: “Get Ur Freak On” by Missy Elliott

#51: “Misery Business” by Paramore

#50: “Toxic” by Britney Spears

#49: “Mockingbird” by Eminem

#48: “SK8RBOI” by Avril Lavigne

#47: “Boom Boom Pow” by Black Eyed Peas

#46: “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” by Fall Out Boy

#45: “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” by Eve feat. Gwen Stefani

#44: “Candy Shop” by 50 Cent

#43: “Buy You a Drank” by T. Pain feat. Yung Joc

#42: “Apologize” by Timbaland feat. One Republic

#41: “Whatever You Like” by T.I.