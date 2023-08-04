This Weekend on Throwback 2K: Unforgettable Fashion!

Denim on denim.

Hair clips, corsets, cargo pants.

Puka shell necklaces, platform shoes, popped collars.

Yes, the 2000s were quite the decade in fashion! Your favorite artists also served up some memorable fashion moments with looks that will forever live in the memory banks!

Who can forget Justin and Britney’s denim date at the 2001 American Music Awards?

Or the frenzy Jennifer Lopez created when she showed up to the 2000 Grammy Awards in that green dress?

And there’s also the infamous meat dress worn by Lady Gaga to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards!

This weekend on Throwback 2K, we’re taking you back with songs from the divas and dudes who set the pace for LEWKS in the 2000s!

This weekend on Throwback 2K, we're taking you back with songs from the divas and dudes who set the pace for LEWKS in the 2000s!