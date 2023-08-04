Taylor Swift Extends Her ‘Eras’ Tour

If you missed the ‘Eras’ Tour the first time around, you’ll get a second chance!

Taylor Swift just announced she’s adding more U.S. shows in 2024. She is currently wrapping up the American leg of her wildly successful tour with six nights in Los Angeles before going international. Starting in August, she’ll perform in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia, etc., through August of 2024! Then it’s back to North America for an additional 15 shows through November, ending in Toronto, Canada.

Swift wrote on Twitter, “Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era. Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with Gracie Abrams!”

Verified fan registration is open through Saturday on Ticketmaster – and you can check out all the new tour dates on the Eras Tour website.

The Eras Tour is on track to become the biggest tour of all time. It’s expected to rake in over $1 billion by next August. Swift is sharing the love with her touring crew, presenting them with $55 million in bonuses!

The tour has also sparked viral videos with special guests, produced a 2.3-magnitude earthquake in Seattle, and security for her L.A. shows is said to rival the Super Bowl!

Hang on to those friendship bracelets… T. Swift is not done yet!