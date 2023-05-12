with Chris Cruise


This Weekend On Throwback 2K – Hey Mamas!

Feb 3, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; Beyonce performs during the halftime show in Super Bowl XLVII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At one point, their sole focus was hitting that perfect high note on stage. Now, they’re hitting all the must-hear lullabies note-for-note!

This weekend on Throwback 2K, we’re paying tribute to all the amazing mothers out there for Mother’s Day. How? With all the hits from your favorite 2000s stars who are now raising amazing families. Just to scratch the surface, here’s a few Throwback 2K artists who live the mom life in 2023:

 

  • Beyoncé
  • Kelly Clarkson
  • Pink
  • Rihanna
  • Fergie
  • Gwen Stefani & more!

 

Thank you, moms. We love you, we appreciate you, and we quite literally wouldn’t be here without you. Have a fantastic Mother’s Day from all of us at Throwback 2K.

 

