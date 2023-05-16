with Chris Cruise


Happy Birthday To JANET JACKSON!

Pop icon Janet Jackson turns 57 today

Pop icon and Throwback Nation favorite Janet Jackson is 57 today! 

The “Rhythm Nation” singer is performing again for the first time in about four years on her Together Again Tour. She’ll have a couple days off for her birthday but will pick back up Thursday in Pennsylvania. 

Jackson’s attracting some serious star power to her tour stops. She was hanging out backstage with Tom Cruise over the weekend, and even snapped a photo to share on Instagram! She’s also posed for pictures with Angela Bassett, Ciara, Katie Holmes, and Questlove! 

Throwback Nation fans, be listening for your favorite Janet Jackson songs every hour on the hour today! 

