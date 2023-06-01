‘You Oughta Know’ It’s Alanis Morissette’s Birthday!!

Singer Alanis Morissette is 49 today!

The Canadian-American singer-songwriter is still touring and performing after rising to fame in the 1990s with songs like “Ironic,” “Hand in My Pocket,” and “Thank U.”

Her fans are currently campaigning for her to officially join American Idol as a judge. Morissette and Ed Sheeran recently filled in for Katie Perry and Lionel Richie while they performed at the coronation concert held in honor of King Charles III. Morissette’s fans took to Twitter to push for her to replace Perry, calling her “a breath of fresh air” whose comments were “positive but helpful and so much more meaty than ‘let me tell you something’ and ‘you’ve grown before our eyes’.”

There are new reports that Katy Perry is not pleased with Idol’s producers and may want to quit the show. She makes a reported $25 million per season.

Guess we’ll see what happens… that kind of money could make a nice birthday gift for Morissette…