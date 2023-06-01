with Chris Cruise


‘You Oughta Know’ It’s Alanis Morissette’s Birthday!!

Alanis Morisette at CMT Awards

Singer Alanis Morissette is 49 today!

The Canadian-American singer-songwriter is still touring and performing after rising to fame in the 1990s with songs like “Ironic,” “Hand in My Pocket,” and “Thank U.”

Her fans are currently campaigning for her to officially join American Idol as a judge. Morissette and Ed Sheeran recently filled in for Katie Perry and Lionel Richie while they performed at the coronation concert held in honor of King Charles III. Morissette’s fans took to Twitter to push for her to replace Perry, calling her “a breath of fresh air” whose comments were “positive but helpful and so much more meaty than ‘let me tell you something’ and ‘you’ve grown before our eyes’.”

There are new reports that Katy Perry is not pleased with Idol’s producers and may want to quit the show. She makes a reported $25 million per season.

Guess we’ll see what happens… that kind of money could make a nice birthday gift for Morissette…

Continue Reading
You might also like
Music News

This Weekend On Throwback 2K – 2000s Road Trip Playlist

Entertainment News

Top Ten Favorite Candy From The 80s

Entertainment News

80s Backyard Games You Forgot About

Entertainment News

Tina Turner Shared Her Thoughts on Fame, Love, and Death

More Stories

1993 Hit Song Remixed For 2023!

Happy Birthday To JANET JACKSON!

Own A Piece Of Television History!

Christina Aguilera & Redman Reunite For…

1 of 54