The Voice of Darth Vader Has Died

Distinguished actor James Earl Jones, known for his iconic voice, has died at the age of 93.

A representative said he was with family when he passed. No cause of death was given.

Jones appeared in dozens of TV shows and films over the years, but he’s probably best remembered for his booming, distinctive, gravelly voice.

That voice was the voice of Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” films, Mufasa in “The Lion King,” and CNN.

He was hired by George Lucas as the voice of Vader in the 1970s. Jones did not actually appear in the film, as it was a different actor who donned the black suit and mask. CNN reported that Jones recorded all of his lines for the first movie in a few hours and was not even listened in the credits! He said he was paid $7,000 for the movie.

Jones’ acting credits are many: “Roots: The Next Generations,” “Conan the Barbarian,” “Coming to America,” “Field of Dreams,” “The Hunt for Red October,” and “Patriot Games.”

He also guest-starred in TV series like “L.A. Law,” “Sesame Street,” “The Simpsons,” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

Jones has won three Tonys, two Emmys, a Grammy, a Golden Globe and many other awards.

Thank you, James Earl Jones, for sharing your talent with the world.