Jon Bon Jovi Saves Woman’s Life

Jon Bon Jovi is not only one of the world’s most popular musicians, he has a gift for helping those in need!

He was filming a music video on a Nashville pedestrian bridge this week when he stepped in to help a woman in crisis.

Surveillance footage shows Bon Jovi approach the woman, who was standing on the ledge of the bridge.

He talked with her for a few minutes, then helped get her to a safer part of the bridge.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said on X: “A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

