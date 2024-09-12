with Chris Cruise


Jon Bon Jovi Saves Woman’s Life

Jon Bon Jovi
Jul 7, 2023; London, United Kingdom; American singer-songwriter and actor, Jon Bon Jovi in attendance for the Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Alexandre Muller (FRA) match on day five at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Bon Jovi is not only one of the world’s most popular musicians, he has a gift for helping those in need!

He was filming a music video on a Nashville pedestrian bridge this week when he stepped in to help a woman in crisis.

Surveillance footage shows Bon Jovi approach the woman, who was standing on the ledge of the bridge.

He talked with her for a few minutes, then helped get her to a safer part of the bridge.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said on X: “A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

Jon Bon Jovi has received extensive training on dealing with people in crisis, thanks to his JBJ Soul Foundation. It was created to help those affected by hunger, poverty, and homelessness.

Earlier this year, Bon Jovi was named the MusiCares Person of the Year for his philanthropy.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741, or go to 988lifeline.org.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

The Voice of Darth Vader Has Died

Entertainment News

Eminem Could Have A Very Big VMA Night

Entertainment News

Let’s Toast to the Birthday Girl, Beyonce!

Entertainment News

Elton John Reveals He’s Nearly Blind In One Eye

More Stories

The New ‘Wheel’ Debuts September 9

‘Friends’ Memorabilia Up For Auction

Cameron Diaz Is Back In Action

Oasis Has Reunited

1 of 117