‘The Simple Life’ 2.0?

It looks like one of our fave reality shows from the 2000s may be coming back!

Remember “The Simple Life” starring Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie? It aired from 2003-2007 and followed the wealthy socialites as they attempted various jobs, including cleaning, fast-food, and camp counselors.

Well, Hilton and Richie apparently have a new idea for a new show and it’s gotten the green light!

TMZ reported that it’s already been sold to a streaming service and James Corden’s production company has the rights to shoot it.

We don’t know the premise of the new show yet or the title.

It does appear both Hilton and Richie are pretty excited about it – they both posted a collage of throwback photos on their Instagram pages.