Justin Bieber’s Gonna Be a Dad!

Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artist Justin Bieber with wife Hailey Bieber during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are expecting a baby!

The couple just made the announcement with dual posts on Instagram. The pictures and videos show Hailey in a white dress as the couple appear to be renewing their wedding vows – and there is a visible bump!

People Magazined reported Hailey is about six months along.

If that’s true, it’s quite an impressive feat to have kept the news quiet for this long!

Justin recently posted photos of himself crying, too – maybe they were happy tears?

The Biebers have been married since 2018. Baby Bieber could be here before the end of summer!

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

 

