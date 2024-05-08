with Chris Cruise


Fans Follow Taylor Swift To Europe

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performers during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Taylor Swift fans are finding it may be more economical – and fun! – to see the Eras tour in Europe instead of the U.S.

Swift will kick off the European leg of her Eras tour in Paris on Thursday, and a lot of Americans will be there to join her French fans!

The arena where Swift is appearing said Americans bought 20% of the tickets for her four sold-out shows, according to the Associated Press. Organizers in Stockholm, Sweden said they are expecting about 10,000 Americans to attend tour stops there.

Online travel company Expedia even coined a new phrase for it: tour tourism. They noticed it during Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour, too.

Fans are finding it’s potentially cheaper to fly overseas to see their favorite superstar perform than trying to catch a show in the U.S.

“They said, ’Wait a minute, I can either spend $1,500 to go see my favorite artist in Miami, or I can take that $1,500 and buy a concert ticket, a round-trip plane ticket, and three nights in a hotel room,” Melanie Fish, an Expedia spokesperson and travel expert, said.

Plus, fans get the added bonus of taking in a new city, country, and culture!

Swifties going to the European shows will have another advantage, too: the addition of a new ‘era’ with songs from her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Check Swift’s full tour schedule here! 

 

