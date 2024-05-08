Fans Follow Taylor Swift To Europe

Taylor Swift fans are finding it may be more economical – and fun! – to see the Eras tour in Europe instead of the U.S.

Swift will kick off the European leg of her Eras tour in Paris on Thursday, and a lot of Americans will be there to join her French fans!

The arena where Swift is appearing said Americans bought 20% of the tickets for her four sold-out shows, according to the Associated Press. Organizers in Stockholm, Sweden said they are expecting about 10,000 Americans to attend tour stops there.

Online travel company Expedia even coined a new phrase for it: tour tourism. They noticed it during Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour, too.

Fans are finding it’s potentially cheaper to fly overseas to see their favorite superstar perform than trying to catch a show in the U.S.

“They said, ’Wait a minute, I can either spend $1,500 to go see my favorite artist in Miami, or I can take that $1,500 and buy a concert ticket, a round-trip plane ticket, and three nights in a hotel room,” Melanie Fish, an Expedia spokesperson and travel expert, said.

Plus, fans get the added bonus of taking in a new city, country, and culture!

Swifties going to the European shows will have another advantage, too: the addition of a new ‘era’ with songs from her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Check Swift’s full tour schedule here!