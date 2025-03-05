‘The Osbournes’ Premiered 23 Years Ago Today

It was 23 years ago today that we were introduced to Ozzy Osbourne, the family man!

“The Osbournes” reality show premiered on MTV on March 5, 2002. It featured Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, along with two of their children, son Jack and daughter Kelly.

It was a big hit for MTV – its first season was said to be the most-viewed series ever on the network.

It lasted for 52 episodes over 4 seasons.

The series followed the family as they raised two teenagers, Sharon’s battle with cancer, and Ozzy’s ATV accident.

Up until that time, most people just knew of Ozzy as a hard rocker who once bit the head off a bat! The series showed him as a husband and father, but the effects of hard living were evident. Ozzy moved slowly and sometimes slurred his words. He later admitted in 2009 that he was “stoned during the entire filming of The Osbournes.”

Today, Ozzy Osbourne is battling Parkinson’s disease but is planning to reunite with Black Sabbath for one final show on July 5.

If you’re wanting to relive “The Osbournes,” you can stream it on discovery+ | Jetzt streamen, DIRECTV, Max, Philo, Sling TV – Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream, The Roku Channel, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, or Apple TV on your Roku device.