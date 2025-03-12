Ashanti Going On Tour With Baby

Ashanti is taking her baby on the road!

The singer gave birth to her first child with husband Nelly last year. Son Kareem Kenkaide, nicknamed KK, is about 7 months old.

She is planning on bringing him along when she goes on tour next month. She will be in the U.K. and Ireland during most of April with Sean Paul and Fat Joe.

She told PEOPLE that she’s been busy planning and preparing, and it will mean having some help along the way!

“It’s going to be my first time going [on tour] as a mom,” Ashanti said. “Obviously, we need extra hands. There’s definitely going to be extra bags, because I already travel with too much luggage. But [we are going to be] a lot more cognizant of time and [spend more time] preparing, because you just never know what’s going to happen.”

Ashanti said her mother will be there as well, both as her manager and as “grandma,” although she refuses to be called that name!

While she’s no doubt excited to be back touring, Ashanti told E! News that she’s already looking forward to baby #2! “My life has completely changed for the better. I feel full…. We’re going to add some more. Definitely a girl to balance it out. I’m outnumbered in the house right now. So, a girl would be great!”

Nelly is on tour right now as well, performing in Australia, the U.S. and Canada during March and April.