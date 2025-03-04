Alanis in Las Vegas!

Alanis Morissette is betting on Vegas!

She just announced her first-ever residency in Las Vegas for later this year.

The “Thank U” singer will perform eight shows at Caesars Palace in October and November.

Various presales begin today – with the general onsale happening on Friday, March 7.

You can see the full list of shows and grab tickets HERE.

She made the announcement on her Instagram page, expressing her excitement at her Sin City stay-put!

Morisette spent most of last year touring with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade.