with Chris Cruise


Alanis in Las Vegas!

Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette performs her song ‚ÄúRest‚Äù during the celebration of life for Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Alanis Morissette is betting on Vegas!

She just announced her first-ever residency in Las Vegas for later this year.

The “Thank U” singer will perform eight shows at Caesars Palace in October and November.

Various presales begin today – with the general onsale happening on Friday, March 7.

You can see the full list of shows and grab tickets HERE. 

She made the announcement on her Instagram page, expressing her excitement at her Sin City stay-put!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alanis Morissette (@alanis)

Morisette spent most of last year touring with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Happy Birthday to Jon Bon Jovi!

Entertainment News

Happy Birthday, Justin Bieber

Entertainment News

‘TPIR’ Hits 10,000 Shows!

Entertainment News

Jessica Simpson’s Return To Music

More Stories

Happy Birthday, Rihanna!

A Backstreet Boy’s Son Will Be On American Idol

Celebrating 50 Years of SNL This Weekend

Sound Similar? Lady Gaga and Tears for Fears

1 of 146