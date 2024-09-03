The New ‘Wheel’ Debuts September 9

Get ready for an all-new “Wheel of Fortune!”

Ryan Seacrest will debut as host of the popular game show on Monday, September 9, replacing the retired Pat Sajak. His co-host will be the returning letter-turner Vanna White, who admits she was nervous to work with someone new.

“I’ve known Ryan for probably 20 years,” White told “CBS Sunday Morning.” “But in the past couple of months, we’ve done some traveling together for the show, and we got to know each other a little better, too. So, I think our chemistry is good… I had no idea what to expect, when I’m used to one person for so long. I was very scared, but he’s doing a great job.”

Seacrest said “This is such an incredible, special franchise. It’s more than a TV show. It is something that means something to people. And when I found out that this was an opportunity for me, there’s no thought to this. It was like, ‘Absolutely. Let’s figure it out, and let’s get started.’”

Viewers will notice a few changes when the new season begins. There are some set improvements, including new blue lighting and an art-deco version of the iconic wheel on the wall behind the contestants.

There will also be new prizes, things like tickets to NFL fames and concerts.

And White will no longer have to tap to reveal each letter. Instead, laser sensors in the screen will detect her hand and will immediately light up each letter as it’s guessed.

Check out the sneak peeks below, and make plans to watch September 9th!